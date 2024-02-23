Report: Skull and Bones Has a Low Player Count for a ‘AAAA’ Game

A new report claims that Ubisoft‘s Skull and Bones is seeing a relatively low player count. Described as a ‘AAAA’ game by company CEO Yves Guillemot, Skull and Bones launched with a $70 price tag after a series of delays. The game is an offshoot of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Skull and Bones player count has yet to hit a million, with free trial players accounted for

The report comes from none other than Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. According to Henderson’s sources within Ubisoft, Skull and Bones currently has around 850,000 players including those who signed up for the free trial. It’s unclear how many players return after the eight-hour trial period is up.

A Skull and Bones developer allegedly spoke to Insider Gaming on condition of anonymity, revealing that the game’s $70 price tag was criticized internally as well. “I think we all know this is a $30-$40 game at best, but it’s not in our control to determine those things,” the employee reportedly said.

On a slightly positive note, those who are playing Skull and Bones seem to be quite engaged with the title. According to Henderson’s sources, players are spending an average of three to four hours playing.