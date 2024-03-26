PS5 Dominance Has Some Game Companies Questioning Xbox Support – Report

At the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, some game companies reportedly questioned Xbox support for their games in light of PS5 and PC dominance in the market. That’s according to GamesIndustry.biz journalist Chris Dring, who spoke to participants at this year’s event.

More Xbox games are seemingly headed to PS5

Dring said in a GamesIndustry podcast (thanks, ResetEra) that declining Xbox hardware sales is a major reason some companies aren’t seeing a lot of value in continuing to support Microsoft‘s platform. This is especially true in Europe, where Xbox is “flatlining.” Dring then quoted a representative of “a major company who released a big game last year” as having said, “I don’t know why we bothered supporting it [Xbox].”

Microsoft currently requires third-party developers to support both the Xbox Series X and its inferior counterpart, the Series S. This has drawn some ire from devs before because the Series S requires additional development effort due to its specs, making things particularly cumbersome for developers making current-gen AAA and AAAA games. Dring says that this is still a sore point among devs that he spoke to.

Separately, Dring added that he understands that “a majority” of Xbox first-party games will be headed to the PlayStation “at some point.”