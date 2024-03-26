PS5 Pro Reportedly Seen as Unnecessary Upgrade by Some Devs

At the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, a number of developers weighed in on the PS5 vs. PS5 Pro debate, with many allegedly questioning the need for upgraded hardware at this time. GamesIndustry.biz journalist Chris Dring spoke to participants at this year’s event, and claimed that a large number of them don’t understand the point of PS5 Pro.

PS5 vs. PS5 Pro: What devs are saying about the mid-gen upgrade

Dring said in a GamesIndustry podcast (via ResetEra) that quite a few developers feel like they have yet to make the most of the PS5, let alone take advantage of the PS5 Pro. Some companies have expressed skepticism about the new hardware making any meaningful contribution to the existing console market.

The general consensus is that this generation hasn’t truly taken off yet despite the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S being well into the fourth year of their life cycles. Lengthy development times, coupled with challenges stemming from the pandemic, have resulted in a lack of new and original IPs that take full advantage of the current gen.

That said, Sony has yet to officially announce the PS5 Pro and elaborate on its plans so we have yet to see what the company has in mind.