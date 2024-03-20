PS5 Pro Can Reportedly Upscale Existing Games to 4K With a Patch

The PS5 Pro, which comes with its own DLSS-style upscaler, can reportedly upscale 1080p games to 4K resolution. And according to folks over at Digital Foundry — who’ve corrborated the recent specs leak — this technique is backwards compatible with existing PlayStation games provided they receive a patch to enable the upscaling.

PS5 Pro can upscale to 4K resolution, thanks to PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)

We recently shared a report that the PS5 Pro comes with Sony’s own upscaling solution, the PSSR. This tech is supposed to be a game-changer, not just for the PS5 Pro, but also the PS6 because Sony plans to achieve 4K / 120 FPS and 8K / 60FPS with PSSR. While the PS5 Pro might not be able to achieve 8K due to current limitations, Digital Foundry says it will be able to upscale games to a convincing 4K.

As for upscaling existing games, Digital Foundry says that gone are the days where games would be required to run on modern and newer SDKs to achieve higher resolutions. Any game running on an older SDK can be upscaled to 4K with a patch to support PSSR.

While it’s unlikely that all third-party devs will patch in support for PSSR, we expect first-party games and select third-party games to enable upscaling, where applicable.