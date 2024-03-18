PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Reportedly Aims for 8K 60FPS

Over the weekend, the specs for the PS5 Pro were leaked and they mentioned a solution for upscaling/antialiasing. More details have now been leaked about the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR) feature, and it is reportedly aiming to produce 8K 60FPS resolutions, although this might not be obtainable for the PS5 Pro.

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution is also aiming for 4K 120 FPS

Sony is aiming to reach 4K 120 FPS and 8K 60FPS with PSSR according to internal documents seen by Insider Gaming. However, due to technical limitations with the PS5 Pro, it is unrealistic that the rumored mid-generation console will hit these targets. Instead, these ambitions are for future console generations.

The reports say that the PS5 Pro will have PSSR and has currently managed to achieve 3840×2160 resolution. Apparently, Sony is eventually aiming to achieve 4K 60 FPS and 8K 30FPS on the upcoming console. There is uncertainty over whether these milestones can be achieved with the current SKD 9.00 hardware, though, which is normally capable of achieving 4K resolutions.

Sony has been testing PSSR on some of its first-party games. The documents included examples of experiments on two unidentified games. The first experiment wanted to add ray tracing while not making an impact on the game’s resolution. The unnamed game can normally reach 60FPS on a standard PS5 console and managed to reach 60FPS on the PS5 Pro while implementing ray tracing.

The second experiment aimed for an image quality close to Fidelity Mode (1800p) with Performance Mode FPS (60 FPS). On a standard PlayStation 5 console, the game achieves 1080p at 60FPS in Performance mode and 1800p at 30FPS in Fidelity mode. With PSSR on the PS5 Pro, the game can reach 1440p at 60FPS.

Sony is yet to comment on the rumors.