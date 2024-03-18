PS5 Pro Specs Reportedly Leaked, Comes With a Powerful GPU

Over the weekend, the “official” PS5 Pro specs were shared by a YouTuber, thanks to a technical document that was reportedly uploaded on Sony‘s own developer portal. The leak was then corroborated by known insider Tom Henderson, who also revealed that the upgraded hardware is internally code named Trinity by Sony, with dev kits that are identical to original PS5 dev kits. Additionally, a release is planned for fall 2024.

PS5 Pro specs reveal a powerful GPU that’s significantly faster

According to specs shared by YouTuber Moores Law Is Dead as well as Henderson (Insider Gaming), the PS5 Pro comes with 576 GB/s (18GT/s) of memory compared to the standard PS5’s 448 GB/s (14 GT/s). The Pro’s CPU will reportedly come with a “high CPU frequency mode” which will seemingly allocate more power to the CPU. Henderson puts the figure at 3.85GHz — a 10% increase over the standard.

Next up is GPU, which will apparently render a whopping 45% faster than the base PS5. Additionally, the leak claims that the Pro will offer 3x the ray tracing performance that the launch console does, and in some cases, 4x. The GPU will offer 33.5 teraflops, according to the technical document, and the Pro will come with something called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR) solution for upscaling/antialiasing.

Interestingly, there’s mention of a “future” software development kit version that will support resolutions up to 8K. It’s unclear if this means that support will come after launch or sometime ahead of release since this technical document was part of a dev kit.

Last but not least, PS5 Pro will reportedly pack custom machine learning architecture and an AI accelerator that supports “300 TOPS of 8 bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point.”