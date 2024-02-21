Sony Will Have PS5 Pro Ready in Time for GTA 6, Analyst Says

Following Sony’s revision of PS5 sales forecast, analysts say that they expect the company to set PS5 Pro‘s release date in time for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. The highly anticipated game is expected to release in 2025, and analysts reckon that the PS5 Pro will launch later in 2024.

Speaking to CNBC, Serkan Toto of Tokyo-based consultancy Kantan Games said that “there seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024.” Toto added that “Sony will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready when GTA 6 hits in 2025, a launch that will be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry.”

Sony recently said that as the PS5 enters the latter part of its life cycle, it expects sales to slow down. The PS5 Pro has been rumored for a while but Sony has remain tight-lipped — neither confirming nor denying the rumors.

Omdia analyst George Jijiashvili told CNBC that despite declining sales and the impending PS5 Pro, Sony is unlikely to cut the price of the base console.