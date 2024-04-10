Fans Aren’t Enthusiastic About Star Wars Outlaws’ $110 and $130 Editions

Ubisoft revealed Star Wars Outlaws’ story trailer on Tuesday, announcing its August 30 release date. However, while many fans are excited for the game, quite a few are understandably suspicious of Ubisoft’s ability to deliver. The game’s $110 Gold and $130 Ultimate Editions have also been met with little enthusiasm.

Fans not impressed with Star Wars Outlaw’s Gold and Ultimate Editions

PCGamer’s Harvey Randall picked up on the trend, which can be seen across social media. “Anytime I see charts like these it just makes me think: ‘I can’t wait to buy the full game for $20 years later,’” one Twitter user wrote.

Anytime I see charts like these it just makes me think: “I can’t wait to buy the full game for $20 years later.” pic.twitter.com/BN4RJV7ZGu — Angel ? RPG Addict (@Helexzura) April 9, 2024

Their post includes a graphic showing what each version of Star Wars Outlaws comes with. In addition to the base game, the Gold Edition comes with a season pass and three days early access. The season pass includes an exclusive mission and cosmetic pack and two DLCs. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition includes two additional cosmetic packs and a digital art book. Players who want the extra content must pay an extra $40 for Gold and $60 for Ultimate.

Considering it comes with two DLCs, Star Wars Outlaws’ Gold Edition isn’t necessarily a bad deal. However, it’s hard to say that, given we know absolutely nothing about the new DLC. Given the state of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft has problems with consumer confidence. For example, the top comments under Outlaw’s story trailer are people criticizing Ubisoft.

Even if the Gold edition is defensible, Star Wars Outlaws’ $130 Ultimate Edition is simply a bridge too far for many. “That’s more than any collector’s edition I’ve seen but usually that would come with some giant statue of a character,” one Reddit user commented. “Honestly,” another user says, “ask yourself: do you really need a digital art book, 3 days of early access, and a season pass to a game you don’t even know you’ll enjoy?”