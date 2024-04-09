Star Wars Outlaws Needs Internet Connection for Install

Star Wars Outlaws will require players to have an internet connection when they install the game, even if they purchase a physical retail version. The detail emerged during today’s release date confirmation and new trailer, although it’s not something that Ubisoft or Massive Entertainment went out of their way to mention.

Star Wars Outlaws internet requirement is similar to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Star Wars Outlaws box art has a label that states “internet required to install the game.” This is not a new feature for a Ubisoft game as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora had exactly the same thing when it was released in December. An internet connection was required to set up a Ubisoft account and to download additional content like the day-one update. An offline mode then became available once the day-one patch had been downloaded.

Today’s official story trailer showed Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel, accept a deal that could reward her with untold riches and the freedom she seeks. Together with her companion Nix, she needs to assemble a team and ‘acquire’ a ship, all while being hunted down by the galaxy’s crime syndicates when she becomes the galaxy’s most wanted.

Following a leak from Ubisoft Japan earlier today, the game’s release date has been confirmed for August 30, 2024. Those who preorder the game will get the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, although those who splash out for the Gold or Ultimate editions will also get early access to the game on August 27.

The Gold Edition will include the base game and season pass in addition to the aforementioned benefits. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition will include the following in addition to the base game and pre-order bonuses: