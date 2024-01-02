Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Set for This Year

The Star Wars Outlaws release date is currently set for this year, at least according to Disney. The game was already rumored to be making an appearance on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC during the next financial year, so this new release window would be a perfect fit.

Disney had listed the game as one of 24 new things that are set to arrive during 2024, initially claiming it would be released in “late 2024”. However, in a statement to IGN, publisher Ubisoft had the release date window for the upcoming open-world game shortened to just “2024.”

Previous reports had suggested that Star Wars Outlaws would be released before the end of March 2025 as Ubisoft had delayed a “large game” into the next fiscal year to “maximize its value creation”. The shortened release window makes it seem like we could be seeing the game sooner rather than later.

Disney’s list is mainly made up of new attractions for Disneyland Resort, and Star Wars Outlaws is the only game on there. This suggests that the many other Star Wars games in development are currently not expected to be released until at least 2025. These include a first-person shooter game and a strategy game from Respawn Entertainment, as well as a title led by Amy Hennig at Skydance New Media. There’s also Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream, which won’t appear until 2026 at the earliest — and may not hit consoles until 2028.

Officially, the PS5-exclusive Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake should also be part of that list, but extensive layoffs at Embracer Group and multiple changes of developer have left the fate of that game hanging in the balance. Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors has so far refused to confirm whether the game has been canceled.