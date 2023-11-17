Star Wars: KOTOR Remake Likely Dead as Embracer CEO Refuses to Talk About It

Development on Star Wars: KOTOR Remake has seemingly ground to a halt at all of Embracer Group’s studios. This likely spells cancellation, according to the latest reports.

The rumors are fueled by Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors’ refusal to talk about the game during the company’s latest financial earnings investor call.

Star Wars: KOTOR Remake is “not being worked on right now”

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is “not being worked on in any way at any studio” according to renowned industry insider Jeff Grubb on the latest Game Mess Mornings podcast. During the latest Embracer Group investor call, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha, the publishing group’s CEO refused to clarify the game’s status, simply saying “I noticed that anything I say to this becomes a headline, so that is my only comment.”

The game was delayed indefinitely in 2022. Developer Aspyr Media previously created a vertical slice demo of the game to show to Lucasfilm and Sony. While initial reports suggest both companies were happy with the game’s progress, Aspyr’s design director and art director were fired shortly after.

Star Wars: KOTOR Remake was then passed on to Saber Interactive, the developer that assisted Aspyr Media with the remake. According to Grubb, development was then transferred again to another unnamed Embracer studio before being halted completely.

Since then, Sony has been removing all traces of the PS5 exclusive from the internet, including Twitter and Youtube, although the official reason for this is expired licensing rights on the trailer’s music.

The remake wasn’t the only project to be canceled at Aspyr Media. Development was also halted on the Restored Content DLC for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II on Nintendo Switch. In a recent court case filing, as spotted by Axios, Aspyr said it “believed it would be able to release the content, but a third party objected and Aspyr was unable to do so”. The identity of the third party is unclear.