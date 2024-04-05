Sony Has Lost Interest in PS5’s Star Wars: KOTOR Remake – Report

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly lost interest in PS5 console exclusive Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) Remake. That’s according to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, who also suggested that Sony might not be publishing the game anymore.

Star Wars: KOTOR Remake suffered from delays and change of developer

Star Wars: KOTOR Remake’s development ran into trouble not long after its announcement. The game was originally being developed by Aspyr under the Embracer Group, but was delayed indefinitely after the studio fired two of its directors. Following reports that the remake was in development hell, Embracer announced that it had handed the project over to Saber Interactive.

Not long afterwards, Embracer itself suffered from financial turmoil and ended up offloading studios and IPs as quickly as it acquired them. After weeks of rumors, the company confirmed that it had sold Saber Interactive for $247 million. However, Embracer said that as part of the sale agreement, it’ll hold on to “a previously announced AAA game based on a major license,” which is reportedly the KOTOR Remake.

Grubb claims that in the midst of all of this, Sony checked out.

My understanding is that Sony wants nothing to do with it anymore, which is why I thought it was dead. Obviously, though, Saber still seems very determined. And I have a lot of trust in Saber. https://t.co/0c7jtdeQDk — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 4, 2024

In a follow up tweet, he seems to suggest that Sony is no longer publishing the game.

Sony was publishing it. It was an SIE production. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 4, 2024

Take this report with a grain of salt until official confirmation.