PS5 Exclusive Star Wars: KOTOR Remake Being Scrubbed From the Internet

It looks like the PS5 exclusive Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) Remake is in trouble. Fans have noticed that Sony has been busy scrubbing any mention of the game and its trailers from its social media accounts, including Twitter and YouTube.

What’s going on with PS5’s KOTOR Remake?

Announced as a timed PS5 console exclusive in 2021, KOTOR Remake was originally in development at Aspyr Media in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and LucasFilm. Its troubles started as early as May 2022 when parent company Embracer Group announced that Saber Interactive had joined the project. Shortly afterward, the game was delayed as Aspyr fired two of its directors.

Rumors then emerged that Embracer had moved KOTOR Remake to a different studio, and reports followed that the game was entirely being developed at Saber Interactive. Since then, there’s been no word on the project or its development progress.

PlayStation have privated the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer.



Tweets from PlayStation on the KOTOR Remake have also been deleted.



— AZZATRU (@A7ZATRU) September 28, 2023

It’s unclear when Sony started removing the game from its social media channels, but given Embracer Group’s recent financial troubles and widespread layoffs and restructuring, things aren’t looking good for the KOTOR Remake. There’s no indication that the game has been canceled, but it doesn’t look like it’ll see the light of day anytime soon.