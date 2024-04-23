Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Released Early on EA Play

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been released early on EA Play for PlayStation subscribers. The game wasn’t supposed to be available on the service until later this week, but players in the Americas, Europe, and Australia can all play the game as part of their membership right now, as well as make use of a discount if purchasing the game through the PS Store.

A post on Xbox Wire revealed the actual Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date on EA Play is April 25. In what is likely a mistake that hasn’t been corrected at the time of writing, EA Play members on PS5 can already download the game as part of their membership. The game has been available on PS5 consoles through EA Play from April 22.

EA Play members can also get a 10% discount on the game if they choose to purchase it from the PS Store. The discount currently applies to the standard edition of the game and the separate Deluxe Upgrade. However, those wanting the Deluxe Edition are better off grabbing it as soon as possible rather than waiting; this edition is 50% off through the massive Spring Sale that ends tomorrow, April 24.

Away from Star Wars, there are also a variety of EA Play in-game rewards that can still be claimed throughout April. These are: