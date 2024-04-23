Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Released Early on EA Play

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been released early on EA Play for PlayStation subscribers. The game wasn’t supposed to be available on the service until later this week, but players in the Americas, Europe, and Australia can all play the game as part of their membership right now, as well as make use of a discount if purchasing the game through the PS Store.
The official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor EA Play release date
A post on Xbox Wire revealed the actual Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date on EA Play is April 25. In what is likely a mistake that hasn’t been corrected at the time of writing, EA Play members on PS5 can already download the game as part of their membership. The game has been available on PS5 consoles through EA Play from April 22.
EA Play members can also get a 10% discount on the game if they choose to purchase it from the PS Store. The discount currently applies to the standard edition of the game and the separate Deluxe Upgrade. However, those wanting the Deluxe Edition are better off grabbing it as soon as possible rather than waiting; this edition is 50% off through the massive Spring Sale that ends tomorrow, April 24.
Away from Star Wars, there are also a variety of EA Play in-game rewards that can still be claimed throughout April. These are:
- Apex Legends
- Apex Logo (Precious Peaks) Weapon Charm – available until April 30
- Battlefield 2042
- Brigade Buster – available until April 30
- EA Sports FC 24
- Clubs FC Pro Black Glasses – available until April 25
- VOLTA FC Pro Neck Tattoo and COINS – available until April 25
- Ultimate Team Draft Token – available until May 14
- EA Sports WRC
- Season 4 Rewards – available until June 3
- Madden NFL 24
- MUT April Pack – available until April 30
- NHL 24
- Super Hero Set – available until May 22
- WOC Coins – available until May 22
- WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier – available until May 22