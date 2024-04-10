PlayStation Holding Massive Spring Sale on Thousands of Games

PlayStation Holding Massive Spring Sale

By Daniel DeAngleo

The PlayStation Store’s Spring Sale is going on now, offering discounts on over 2,000 full games and hundreds of DLC. These include discounts of 75% or more on select items.

The PlayStation Spring Sale covers over 3,000 items, though a few games stand out from the crowd. For example, Sony offers some great deals for sports fans, who can save 75% on NBA 2K24, while EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition is 60% off.

Meanwhile, shooter fans can pick up the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Bundle for 50% off. It includes the game, several cosmetic packs, and a large amount of premium currency. Similarly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault Edition is 25% off. Battlefield 2042 is 85% off, while Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion is 75% off. PlayStation users can also grab the team-based Tactical FPS Hell Let Loose for 35% off.

RPG fans can save 40% on Cyberpunk 2077 and 15% on its Phantom Liberty DLC. Meanwhile, Fallout 4 is 75% off, and The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle is 50% off. Other RPG deals include 40% off Remnant II and 25% off Persona 3 Reload and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Horror fans can save 20% on the Frictional Collection, which includes Soma and the Amnesia series. Meanwhile, anyone who’d been meaning to check the Horizon series can save 50% on Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and 40% on Forbidden West. The PlayStation Store also has deals for strategy fans, such as 30% off on Age of Wonders 4.

This is just a tiny sampling of the thousands of games on sale. The PlayStation Store’s Spring Sale runs until April 24, so gamers still have plenty of time to shop around.

