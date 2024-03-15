PlayStation Store weekend sale

PlayStation Store Weekend Sale Now Live

By Daniel DeAngleo

The PlayStation Store’s Weekend Offer sale is going on now. PS4 and PS5 users can save big on games, bundles, and expansions, including a few major releases from last year.

PlayStation Sale includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, and more

The PlayStation Store’s Weekend Offer runs until March 18 and includes discounts of 75% and more. Among the AAA titles on offer are 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition. The two games typically retail for $79.99 and $98.99, respectively. However, PlayStation fans can pick them up for only $39.99 and $35.99.

Other major deals include the Red Dead Redemption & Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle, down from $99.99 to $59.99. Meanwhile, the normally $99.99 Battlefield 2042: Elite Edition is only $24.99. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Digital+ Edition is only $19.99 on the PlayStation Store this weekend, down from $79.99. Racing fans can also grab Need for Speed: Unbound – Palace Edition for $11.99 instead of the usual $79.99.

PlayStation Weekend Offer

The following is a list of games included in the PlayStation Store’s current Weekend Offer. Note that several of these games have DLC and item bundles that are also on sale:

  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey $9.99
  • Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition $8.99
  • Battlefield™ 2042 Elite Edition $24.99
  • BioShock Remastered $7.99
  • BioShock 2 Remastered $4.99
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $7.99
  • Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle $10.49
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition $29.99
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection $19.99
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $9.99
  • Tales from the Borderlands $14.99
  • New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition $24.99
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition $17.49
  • DIRT 5 Year One Edition $15.99
  • Disintegration $9.89
  • EA Sports PGA Tour: Deluxe Edition $16.99
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition $24.99
  • Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition $17.99
  • Grand Theft Auto Online $9.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V ($19.79
  • Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition $39.99
  • L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files $14.99
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition $20.99
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition $9.89
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition $9.89
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition $19.99
  • Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition $11.99
  • OlliOlli World: Rad Edition $14.84
  • Red Dead Redemption & Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle $59.99
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $29.99
  • Rollerdrome $9.89
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology $24.49
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition $12.49
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition $35.99
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle $29.99
  • The Quarry: Deluxe Edition $19.99
  • Wild Hearts: Karakuri Edition $35.99
Daniel is a writer and game reviewer from central Florida. Gaming has been a long-time passion of his, with games like Age of Empires 2 and Fable being major parts of his childhood.

