PlayStation Store Weekend Sale Now Live

The PlayStation Store’s Weekend Offer sale is going on now. PS4 and PS5 users can save big on games, bundles, and expansions, including a few major releases from last year.
PlayStation Sale includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, and more
The PlayStation Store’s Weekend Offer runs until March 18 and includes discounts of 75% and more. Among the AAA titles on offer are 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition. The two games typically retail for $79.99 and $98.99, respectively. However, PlayStation fans can pick them up for only $39.99 and $35.99.
Other major deals include the Red Dead Redemption & Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle, down from $99.99 to $59.99. Meanwhile, the normally $99.99 Battlefield 2042: Elite Edition is only $24.99. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Digital+ Edition is only $19.99 on the PlayStation Store this weekend, down from $79.99. Racing fans can also grab Need for Speed: Unbound – Palace Edition for $11.99 instead of the usual $79.99.
PlayStation Weekend Offer
The following is a list of games included in the PlayStation Store’s current Weekend Offer. Note that several of these games have DLC and item bundles that are also on sale:
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey $9.99
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition $8.99
- Battlefield™ 2042 Elite Edition $24.99
- BioShock Remastered $7.99
- BioShock 2 Remastered $4.99
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $7.99
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle $10.49
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition $29.99
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $19.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $9.99
- Tales from the Borderlands $14.99
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition $24.99
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition $17.49
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition $15.99
- Disintegration $9.89
- EA Sports PGA Tour: Deluxe Edition $16.99
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition $24.99
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition $17.99
- Grand Theft Auto Online $9.99
- Grand Theft Auto V ($19.79
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition $39.99
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files $14.99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition $20.99
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $9.89
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition $9.89
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition $19.99
- Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition $11.99
- OlliOlli World: Rad Edition $14.84
- Red Dead Redemption & Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle $59.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $29.99
- Rollerdrome $9.89
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology $24.49
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition $12.49
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition $35.99
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle $29.99
- The Quarry: Deluxe Edition $19.99
- Wild Hearts: Karakuri Edition $35.99