PlayStation Store Weekend Sale Now Live

The PlayStation Store’s Weekend Offer sale is going on now. PS4 and PS5 users can save big on games, bundles, and expansions, including a few major releases from last year.

PlayStation Sale includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, and more

The PlayStation Store’s Weekend Offer runs until March 18 and includes discounts of 75% and more. Among the AAA titles on offer are 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition. The two games typically retail for $79.99 and $98.99, respectively. However, PlayStation fans can pick them up for only $39.99 and $35.99.

Other major deals include the Red Dead Redemption & Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle, down from $99.99 to $59.99. Meanwhile, the normally $99.99 Battlefield 2042: Elite Edition is only $24.99. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Digital+ Edition is only $19.99 on the PlayStation Store this weekend, down from $79.99. Racing fans can also grab Need for Speed: Unbound – Palace Edition for $11.99 instead of the usual $79.99.

PlayStation Weekend Offer

The following is a list of games included in the PlayStation Store’s current Weekend Offer. Note that several of these games have DLC and item bundles that are also on sale: