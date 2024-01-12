Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Surprises Players With New Features

Respawn Entertainment has rolled out an update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, adding new features nearly nine months on. Patch 8 adds a new high contrast mode, audio ping functionality, and new slow motion presets.

Complete patch notes courtesy of Electronic Arts are as follows:

A new high contrast mode allows players to desaturate the environment and use colors specifically for narrative and gameplay elements, making them stand out more.

A new audio ping functionality allows players to both passively and actively ping the environment, giving the ability to echolocate objects and interactable elements nearby.

This update includes additional slow motion presets. With this new implementation players can toggle between both their own custom value and three new presets. The presets are set at 30%, 50% and 75% and available through the shortcut menu. This will allow users to switch between multiple different slow motion values, and not just the custom value and the default game speed.

This patch also incorporates some fixes for performance and stability across all platforms.

Respawn didn’t elaborate on the additional performance and stability fixes, but did say that it’s eager to continue hearing feedback from players.