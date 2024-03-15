Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Dev Releases Statement After Botched Launch

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection developer Aspyr has released a statement to address the game’s botched launch and plethora of issues. Both console and PC players have complained that the game is almost unplayable due to limited servers, crashes, players being randomly booted from multiplayer, and more.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection suffers from ‘critical issues,’ Aspyr admits

Over on its website, Aspyr acknowledged that its Star Wars Battlefront Collection launched with “critical issues” but stopped short of issuing an apology. Players say the statement is not enough considering that on PC alone, the title launched with a whopping total of three servers that could only accommodate just under 200 players. Yikes!

“At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser,” Aspyr said. “Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages.”

It’s unclear how long it’ll take to fix these issues. Meanwhile, players have started demanding refunds.

Elsewhere, players have pointed out that Star Wars Battlefront Collection takes up to 72 GB of space, depending on platform. There’s no explanation as to why the title is taking this much space.