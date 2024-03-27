Big PlayStation Store Spring 2024 Sale Kicks Off Today

PlayStation Store‘s Spring 2024 sale is kicking off today, just as its Essential Picks promotion comes to an end. Thousands of games have had their prices slashed, with discounts of up to 75 percent. Highlights include Don’t Nod’s recently-released game Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition.

Full list of games included in PlayStation Store Spring 2024 sale

Most of the games listed below have been discounted until April 24. Some titles may be pulled from sale earlier than that. Log into your local store page for more information.