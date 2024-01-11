Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Trailer Tells of Love, Death & Sacrifice

Focus Entertainment and DON’T NOD have revealed a new Banishers: Ghosts of Eden trailer for the supernatural RPG.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Trailer

In Banishers, players are immersed in a compelling and personal narrative within this gripping action RPG, taking on the roles of two skilled ghost hunters and partners facing challenging decisions with profound consequences for both the living and the dead.

New Eden, 1695: Antea and Red are lovers and Banishers, trained spirit-hunters, protecting people from lingering specters. But when tragedy strikes and Antea herself becomes a ghost, will you honor your Banisher oath…or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?

Antea and Red, the two main protagonists, reveal the depth of their relationship through this brand-new trailer. Delve into an intimate tale of love, death, and sacrifice that binds two lovers together. Navigate the challenges of being haunted ghost hunters and make tough decisions to support your departed partner.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released February 13, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.