PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning February 12, 2024

The new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning February 12, 2024, include several delayed titles, one of which is finally hitting shelves after a turbulent 11-year development cycle. That game is Skull and Bones, of course, and it’s joined by other highlights like Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of February 12 to 18, 2024.

PS5 Games

Airhead (February 12)

Drift Odyssey (February 12)

Paint by Pixel (February 12)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (February 13)

Ultros (February 13)

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (February 14)

GENIE Reprise (February 14)

Lords of Exile (February 14)

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (February 14)

A Little to the Left (February 15)

Crazy Chicken Pirates (February 15)

Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle (February 15)

Mystery Box: Escape The Room (February 15)

PlateUp! (February 15)

Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS (February 15)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (February 15)

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II (February 15)

Survivorman VR: The Descent (February 15)

Edge of Reality (February 16)

Genso Chronicles (February 16)

Skull and Bones (February 16)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (February 16)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (February 16)

Total Trails (February 16)

PS4 Games

Ultros (February 13)

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (February 14)

Lords of Exile (February 14)

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (February 14)

A Little to the Left (February 15)

Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle (February 15)

PlateUp! (February 15)

Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS (February 15)

Edge of Reality (February 16)

Genso Chronicles (February 16)

A total of 24 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a much shorter list of just 10 titles. Most of the highlights are confined to PS5 as a result, the first of which is Ubisoft’s much delayed “quadruple-A” pirate game Skull & Bones. Also delayed but finally seeing the light of day this week is Banishers: Ghosts of Eden, where two ghost hunters have to protect people from lingering specters.

Some older games step back into the spotlight this week too. First up is Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, which comes with updated graphics and controls, a new photo mode, and more than 200 trophies for both consoles. Finally, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and IV make their debut on PS5 too.