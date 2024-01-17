Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Comes With Over 200 Trophies

Aspyr has revealed the full list of new features coming with Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, including a big trophy list. By “big,” we mean over 200 trophies, the requirements for some of which will be a throwback to days of yore.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered new features list

A summary of the full list of features — detailed by Aspyr over on the PS Blog — are as follows:

Classic and modern control options: The right stick has full camera control and character movement is based on camera position. Original controls are also an option

Boss health bars: Bosses now come with health bars

3D item sprites replacements: In-game assets have swapped 2D with 3D

Over 200 trophies and achievements

Photo Mode

Artistic changes Baked and real-time lighting effects Graphics toggle (swap between original and modern graphics) New models, environments, and enemies New model for Lara Croft Additional updates (animations, textures, and VFX have been touched up)

Surprises that players will have to discover

“We send our admiration and thanks to the Tomb Raider community for inspiring us to work on this lovingly restored edition of Tomb Raider I-III,” Aspyr wrote. The remaster will release on February 14 for the PS4 and PS5 among other platforms.