Tomb Raider Remastered Update Quietly Censors the Game

A recent Tomb Raider I-III Remastered update quiet censored the game, much to the chagrin of some players. An April 11 update’s patch notes neglected to mention that Aspyr has nuked pin-up posters of Lara Croft, but it didn’t take players long to notice that they were gone, resulting in backlash.

As noted in the Tomb Raider subreddit and by a large number of players across social media, the update removed pin-up posters of Lara Croft in the locker room seen in the “Sleeping with the Fishes” level of Tomb Raider 3: The Lost Artifact. Those using the original graphics can see pixelated posters but switching up the graphics sees those posters gone completely.

It’s unclear if the decision was made by developer Aspyr, Crystal Dynamics, or both. Nevertheless, it’s Crystal Dynamics that has come under fire for the move, likely because the studio famously made a statement against the original games’ “offensive” content.

Nevertheless, nuking the posters in a post-launch update is a peculiar choice. The decision doesn’t impact the game, but some players have expressed concerns that the content was removed without any notice after they had already purchased Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.