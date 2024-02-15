New Lara Croft Look Revealed on Tomb Raider Website

Crystal Dynamics‘ new website for the Tomb Raider series has revealed artwork that gives us our first look at a “unified” Lara Croft. The studio hasn’t revealed the next game beyond confirming its existence, but did say back in 2021 that it’s “working to unify” the original releases with its rebooted series that kicked off in 2013.

New Lara Croft design is tucked away in Tomb Raider website’s members-only area

Yesterday, Crystal Dynamics took to Twitter to encourage fans to check out the new Tomb Raider website that has a members-only exclusive area. Those who signed up then spotted the Lara Croft wallpaper below:

This wallpaper isn’t visible if you’re not a member, for some reason. Nevertheless, you can also see a glimpse of Lara’s face above in the new Tomb Raider logo that we’ve shared as the featured image of this article (also seen in the official tweet below). This leads us to believe that this is the look that Crystal Dynamics is going with.

Discover a new https://t.co/flnuVP94QH – your home for franchise news, official gear, community spotlights, brand-new wallpapers, and more!



(Wouldn't be Tomb Raider without a puzzle to solve first though… ?) pic.twitter.com/L4GnxdbPYk — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) February 14, 2024

There’s no word on when we’ll get an update on the next Tomb Raider game. Crystal Dynamics, which is owned by the embattled Embracer Group, recently underwent a round of layoffs. However, the studio reassured fans that its upcoming game has not been impacted.