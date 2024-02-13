Tomb Raider I-III Remastered PS5 Trophy List Has 269 Trophies

The Tomb Raider I-III Remastered PS5 trophy list has gone live on the PlayStation servers and has confirmed previous reports that the collection doesn’t have a Platinum trophy — or gold trophies either, for that matter. On the contrary, PS4 players get a separate list for each of the three games, and all of them have their own Platinum trophy.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has 272 trophies on PS4

Due to the separate lists for Tomb Raider I, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III (as seen on Exophase), the PS4 versions of the games have a total of 272 trophies because each has a Platinum trophy. Previous rumors have stated the reason for this is that PS5 game collections can’t have separate trophy lists unless there are individual launchers for each title. Sony is yet to confirm this stance, but it’s the explanation that makes the most sense right now.

On PS5, only the Tomb Raider I trophies are included in the base game list. There are then separate DLC lists for Unfinished Business, Tomb Raider II, Golden Mask, Tomb Raider III, and The Lost Artifact. On PS4, each of the three games has a DLC list for its respective expansion. Tomb Raider and Unfinished Business have 99 trophies (100 on PS4), Tomb Raider II and Golden Mask have 89 trophies (90 on PS4), and Tomb Raider III and The Lost Artifact have 81 trophies (82 on PS4).

Prepare for multiple playthroughs as there are trophies for completing each game on New Game+ mode. There are also conflicting trophies that can’t be earned in the same playthrough like those to Defeat T-Rex and not hurt T-Rex in Tomb Raider I. All collectibles will need to be found, including all ways to die, while on the other hand, there are trophies for speedruns. Regardless, players will need to allocate a significant amount of time if they want to complete the list.