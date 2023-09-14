Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Trailer Sets Release Date

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have officially revealed the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered trailer, showcasing the restorations the trilogy has undergone as well as confirming its release date.

When does Tomb Raider I-III Remastered release?

The Tomb Raider I-III Remastered release date is set for February 14, 2024, when the game collection will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check out the trailer for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered below:

The remastered series of games features graphics and performance enhancements, as well as all expansions and secret levels that were available for the original games. This includes the “Unfinished Business” expansion in Tomb Raider I, the “Gold Mask” expansion in Tomb Raider II, and “The Lost Artifact” Expansion in Tomb Raider III.

A full list of what each game includes can be seen below:

Tomb Raider I + the “Unfinished Business” Expansion

In the game that started it all, adventurer Lara Croft has been hired to recover the pieces of an ancient artifact known as the Scion. Run, jump, swim and climb in fearless acrobatic style to find out the truth of its origin and powers, leaving only a trail of empty tombs and ammo in your wake. The original Tomb Raider comes complete with the “Unfinished Business” expansion, which adds four new bonus levels in two extra chapters.

Tomb Raider II + the “Gold Mask” Expansion

The award-winning second installment in the Tomb Raider series invites you to join Lara as she travels around the globe to retrieve the legendary Dagger of Xian, said to grant the powers of a fire-breathing dragon to its holder. Tomb Raider II includes the “Gold Mask” expansion, which adds five new bonus levels in a separate mini-adventure.

Tomb Raider III + “The Lost Artifact” Expansion

In Tomb Raider III, Lara follows the clues to a deadly secret in this complex adventure combining challenging puzzles with high-speed action. Boldly leap chasms and blast monsters in pursuit of a mystery that defies any earthly explanation. “The Lost Artifact” includes six new levels that continue Lara’s adventures from the original Tomb Raider III.

The game collection is available to pre-order today for $29.99, with console players getting a 10% pre-order discount and PC players who already own the Tomb Raider games on either Steam or GOG getting a 20% discount on the remastered titles.