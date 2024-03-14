Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Quietly Adds 120 FPS on PS5 But Still No Platinum

Aspyr recently released an update for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, which added 120 FPS support on the PS5. For some reason, the developer left this important addition out of the official patch notes, leaving players to realize that the title now offers native 4K, 120 FPS in Remastered Mode.

The update, which was released two days ago, also resolves a number of bugs in all three games alongside improving visuals. However, players are still disappointed that there’s no Platinum trophy on the PS5. Those who wish to obtain the Platinum are stuck with the PS4 version while others are opting for better visuals on the PS5.

Patch notes are as follows:

General

Added missing HD textures

Updated textures under ladders to no longer be impacted by camera movement

Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas

Resolved textures that would occasionally disappear depending on camera positioning

Reworked pickup items in dimly lit locations to be more visible

Tomb Raider I:

Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara’s Home

Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level

Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible

Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles

Tomb Raider II:

Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level

Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level

Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels

Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls

Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level

Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level

Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level

Tomb Raider III: