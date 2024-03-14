Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Quietly Adds 120 FPS on PS5 But Still No Platinum

Aspyr recently released an update for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, which added 120 FPS support on the PS5. For some reason, the developer left this important addition out of the official patch notes, leaving players to realize that the title now offers native 4K, 120 FPS in Remastered Mode.
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered update patch notes
The update, which was released two days ago, also resolves a number of bugs in all three games alongside improving visuals. However, players are still disappointed that there’s no Platinum trophy on the PS5. Those who wish to obtain the Platinum are stuck with the PS4 version while others are opting for better visuals on the PS5.
Patch notes are as follows:
General
- Added missing HD textures
- Updated textures under ladders to no longer be impacted by camera movement
- Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas
- Resolved textures that would occasionally disappear depending on camera positioning
- Reworked pickup items in dimly lit locations to be more visible
Tomb Raider I:
- Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara’s Home
- Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level
- Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible
- Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles
Tomb Raider II:
- Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level
- Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level
- Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels
- Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls
- Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level
- Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level
- Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level
Tomb Raider III:
- Updated quicksand textures in HD mode
- Waterfall no longer disappears when switching the levels in the control room of Nevada Desert
- Gem is now visible in the Furnace of the Gods level
- Secret level All Hallows now triggers properly
- Skybox details are now visible in HD mode at beginning of Shakespeare Cliff