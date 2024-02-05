Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Apparently Has Platinum Trophies on PS4, Not PS5

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered trophies have found their way online, and it looks like the coveted Platinums are missing on the PS5. As previousy confirmed, the collection will release on February 14 with over 200 trophies. But for some reason, only the PS4 version will reward players with Platinum trophies.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered PS5 trophies may have been impacted by Sony’s changes

Folks over at Insider Gaming got their hands on Tomb Raider Remastered’s trophy lists, and were the first to report that they’re missing all three Platinums on the PS5. A discussion subsequently ensued on ResetEra, where one user claims that the curious case of PS5’s missing Platinums — which we also saw in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — are due to changes that Sony has made to the PS5’s trophy system.

Apparently, unless individual games in a collection have their own individual launchers, they cannot have separate trophy lists. “You can see this with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves – because it’s all one launcher, Lost Legacy trophies had to be added in as a DLC pack and only Uncharted 4 had a Platinum,” user madbuk explained.

Although madbuk’s explanation makes sense, we’ll take it with a grain of salt because Sony hasn’t officially commented on the matter. Here’s hoping a fix is inbound.