Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PS5 Version Doesn’t Have Platinum Trophy

The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 doesn’t seem to have a Platinum trophy, despite the PS4 version having one.

Trophy guide site PowerPyx took to Twitter to reveal that the upcoming Call of Duty installment won’t have a platinum trophy. This seems to be because the PS5 version specifically has its trophies set as a DLC list for Modern Warfare 2 rather than having its own standalone list.

On the other hand, the PS4 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 does indeed have its own standalone list and a Platinum trophy, prompting confusion from the trophy hunting community.

COD Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 doesn't have a Platinum trophy, it's a DLC list for Modern Warfare 2. Only the PS4 version has a standalone list and Platinum trophy. What the heck! pic.twitter.com/cgIxwuJW0k — PowerPyx (@PowerPyx) November 1, 2023

When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 come out?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Friday, November 10. The game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision.

“In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat,” reads the game’s official synopsis. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.”