Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Free Multiplayer Weekend Begins Today

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 free multiplayer and Zombies weekend begins later today and will run until April 8. The weekend is designed to give new players a taste of the new Season 3 content like the newly-released maps, as well as some of the game’s most popular modes.

The multiplayer and Zombies content included in Modern Warfare 3 free weekend

The free multiplayer weekend will include five core-6v6 modes, such as Capture the Flag, which was introduced for Season 3. These will take place on six maps that include Das Haus, Stash House, Rust, and the new Emergency map.

Zombies fans can enjoy the traditional Modern Warfare Zombies mode as well as Hordepoint. The maps on offer during the free weekend include Tetanus, Satan’s Quarry, and Skidgrow.

The free weekend celebrates the arrival of Season 3 yesterday, April 3, which added new content for Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2. The new season added six new 6v6 maps for the multiplayer modes: Emergency, 6 Star, Grime, Tanked, Growhouse, and Checkpoint. The Capture the Flag and One in the Chamber modes made their return to the franchise yesterday, while Minefield and Escort will appear in the later Reloaded update.

Warzone saw the return of Rebirth Island for Resurgence mode. A new Resurgence Champion’s Quest and SpyDrones contract are now available on the island, while the Climb & Punishment Gulag public event will take place elsewhere. Rebirth Island also brings new features like a biometric scanner, smart displays, and the Squad Rage field upgrade.

Both games get to benefit from the new Season Pass. New operators Banshee, Hush, and Snoop Dogg join the roster, while a quartet of new weapons can also be unlocked. Finally, new Store highlights include the Cheech & Chong Tracer Pack and the trio of Godzilla x Kong: New Empire Bundles.