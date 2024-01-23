Hogwarts Legacy Beats Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

Hogwarts Legacy Beats Call of Duty to Best-Selling US PS5 Game on PS Store

By Rebecca Smith

Hogwarts Legacy beats Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to be the best-selling US PS5 game on the PS Store for 2023, as well as on PS5 and PS4 in Europe. The news comes just days after it was revealed that Hogwarts Legacy was the first non-Call of Duty or Rockstar-developed title to top the US sales chart since 2008.

PS5 and PS4 PS Store top downloads in 2023

Hogwarts Legacy takes the top spot in the PS5 downloads chart in North America, although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beats it in the PS4 chart. This result comes as little surprise following the reveal of the US sales chart at the end of last week. The US sales charts are usually dominated by the latest Call of Duty title or the newest game developed by Rockstar. However, Hogwarts Legacy became the first best seller to fall outside of those categories since Rock Band in 2008.

Elsewhere in the PS Store charts, EA Sports FC 24 took the top spot for both PS5 and PS4 in Europe. Meanwhile, the biggest first-party release for Sony was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which hit #3 in North America and #5 in Europe. These are the top PlayStation Store downloads for PS5 and PS4 for 2023:

PS5 US/Canada top downloads

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  4. Madden NFL 24
  5. NBA 2K24
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  7. Baldur’s Gate 3
  8. Diablo IV
  9. EA Sports FC 24
  10. Mortal Kombat 1
  11. MLB The Show 23
  12. Final Fantasy XVI
  13. Resident Evil 4
  14. Dead Island 2
  15. WWE 2K23
  16. Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  17. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  18. Dead Space
  19. Street Fighter 6
  20. Grand Theft Auto V

PS5 EU Top Downloads

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  6. FIFA 23
  7. Baldur’s Gate 3
  8. Diablo IV
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  10. Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  12. Cyberpunk 2077
  13. F1 23
  14. Resident Evil 4
  15. Final Fantasy XVI
  16. NBA 2K24
  17. NBA 2K23
  18. Dead Island 2
  19. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  20. Need for Speed Unbound

PS4 US/Canada Top Downloads

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. MLB The Show 23
  4. Madden NFL 24
  5. NBA 2K24
  6. EA Sports FC 24
  7. Diablo IV
  8. Red Dead Redemption
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. WWE 2K23
  11. Resident Evil 4
  12. Minecraft
  13. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  14. Grand Theft Auto V
  15. Persona 4 Golden
  16. Dead Island 2
  17. NHL 24
  18. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  19. Wobbly Life
  20. Batman: Arkham Knight

PS4 EU Top Downloads

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. FIFA 23
  6. The Forest
  7. The Last of Us Part II
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. A Way Out
  10. Gang Beasts
  11. UFC 4
  12. NBA 2K23
  13. Need for Speed Heat
  14. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  15. The Last of Us Remastered
  16. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  17. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  18. The Crew 2
  19. Star Wars Battlefront II
  20. Tekken 7
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith

Rebecca is a News Writer for PSLS. After spending over 25 years gaming, she's accumulated quite a collection. Just don't ask her about the size of that backlog.

Share article

TRENDING

Related