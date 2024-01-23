Hogwarts Legacy Beats Call of Duty to Best-Selling US PS5 Game on PS Store

Hogwarts Legacy beats Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to be the best-selling US PS5 game on the PS Store for 2023, as well as on PS5 and PS4 in Europe. The news comes just days after it was revealed that Hogwarts Legacy was the first non-Call of Duty or Rockstar-developed title to top the US sales chart since 2008.

PS5 and PS4 PS Store top downloads in 2023

Hogwarts Legacy takes the top spot in the PS5 downloads chart in North America, although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beats it in the PS4 chart. This result comes as little surprise following the reveal of the US sales chart at the end of last week. The US sales charts are usually dominated by the latest Call of Duty title or the newest game developed by Rockstar. However, Hogwarts Legacy became the first best seller to fall outside of those categories since Rock Band in 2008.

Elsewhere in the PS Store charts, EA Sports FC 24 took the top spot for both PS5 and PS4 in Europe. Meanwhile, the biggest first-party release for Sony was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which hit #3 in North America and #5 in Europe. These are the top PlayStation Store downloads for PS5 and PS4 for 2023:

PS5 US/Canada top downloads

Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Madden NFL 24 NBA 2K24 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV EA Sports FC 24 Mortal Kombat 1 MLB The Show 23 Final Fantasy XVI Resident Evil 4 Dead Island 2 WWE 2K23 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Dead Space Street Fighter 6 Grand Theft Auto V

PS5 EU Top Downloads

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 FIFA 23 Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Assassin’s Creed Mirage Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cyberpunk 2077 F1 23 Resident Evil 4 Final Fantasy XVI NBA 2K24 NBA 2K23 Dead Island 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Unbound

PS4 US/Canada Top Downloads

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Hogwarts Legacy MLB The Show 23 Madden NFL 24 NBA 2K24 EA Sports FC 24 Diablo IV Red Dead Redemption Red Dead Redemption 2 WWE 2K23 Resident Evil 4 Minecraft Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V Persona 4 Golden Dead Island 2 NHL 24 Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Wobbly Life Batman: Arkham Knight

