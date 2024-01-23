Hogwarts Legacy Beats Call of Duty to Best-Selling US PS5 Game on PS Store

Hogwarts Legacy beats Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to be the best-selling US PS5 game on the PS Store for 2023, as well as on PS5 and PS4 in Europe. The news comes just days after it was revealed that Hogwarts Legacy was the first non-Call of Duty or Rockstar-developed title to top the US sales chart since 2008.
PS5 and PS4 PS Store top downloads in 2023
Hogwarts Legacy takes the top spot in the PS5 downloads chart in North America, although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beats it in the PS4 chart. This result comes as little surprise following the reveal of the US sales chart at the end of last week. The US sales charts are usually dominated by the latest Call of Duty title or the newest game developed by Rockstar. However, Hogwarts Legacy became the first best seller to fall outside of those categories since Rock Band in 2008.
Elsewhere in the PS Store charts, EA Sports FC 24 took the top spot for both PS5 and PS4 in Europe. Meanwhile, the biggest first-party release for Sony was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which hit #3 in North America and #5 in Europe. These are the top PlayStation Store downloads for PS5 and PS4 for 2023:
PS5 US/Canada top downloads
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Madden NFL 24
- NBA 2K24
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- EA Sports FC 24
- Mortal Kombat 1
- MLB The Show 23
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4
- Dead Island 2
- WWE 2K23
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Dead Space
- Street Fighter 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
PS5 EU Top Downloads
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- FIFA 23
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- F1 23
- Resident Evil 4
- Final Fantasy XVI
- NBA 2K24
- NBA 2K23
- Dead Island 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Need for Speed Unbound
PS4 US/Canada Top Downloads
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hogwarts Legacy
- MLB The Show 23
- Madden NFL 24
- NBA 2K24
- EA Sports FC 24
- Diablo IV
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- WWE 2K23
- Resident Evil 4
- Minecraft
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Persona 4 Golden
- Dead Island 2
- NHL 24
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Wobbly Life
- Batman: Arkham Knight
PS4 EU Top Downloads
- EA Sports FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- The Forest
- The Last of Us Part II
- Hogwarts Legacy
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- UFC 4
- NBA 2K23
- Need for Speed Heat
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Crew 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Tekken 7