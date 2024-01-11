Modern Warfare III Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Update Detailed

By Daniel DeAngleo

Season 1 Reloaded launches for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. The update goes live on January 17 and introduces new weapons, modes, and events, a new map, and more.

Sledgehammer Games’ Modern Warfare III is getting a new 6v6 map that sees operators facing off in an upscale shopping center in downtown Rio. Developers are also introducing a new ranked 4v4 modes using Call of Duty League rules. Modern Warfare III players can also earn in-game rewards by participating in The Boys: Supe Siege Event Challenge. Players who complete all six objectives unlock “The Boys Special” LMG Weapon Blueprint.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III new Rio map

Call of Duty getting new modes, weapons, maps, and more

Additionally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III players can also try out the new Headquarters, Infected, and Team Gunfight multiplayer modes. As explained in a blog post, Headquarters tasks players with securing and defending a series of locations to accrue points. Infected matches begin with one Infected Operator, who must kill and transform the other players into more Infected Operators. Finally, Team Gunfight is a 6v6 version of the existing 2v2 Gunfight mode.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone players can attempt the Champion Quest and Gulag Night Vision Public event. The first is a multi-part challenge on the Urzikstan map, while the second is a night-vision battle in a darkened Gulag. Warzone players can also find a new Weapon Case in Battle Royale, and an alternate win condition called Covert Exit.

Call of Duty: Zombies players also have a new Warlord to contend with. South Korean–born Dokkaebi is an expert in electronic warfare and commands a fleet of autonomous drones. Her headquarters is on top of a skyscraper in Zaravan City, though reaching and defeating her will be a serious challenge.

Finally, Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III’s two new weapons are the HRM-9 submachine gun and TAQ Evolvere light machine gun. The 9mm HRM-9 excels in close quarters, and players can modify it for improved midrange effectiveness. The TAQ, on the other hand, is a powerful and versatile belt-fed machine gun with a wide range of attachments. Players can unlock the HRM-9 by completing an Armory Challenge and the TAQ Evolvere by completing a Weekly Challenge.

Daniel DeAngleo
Daniel DeAngleo

Daniel is a writer and game reviewer from central Florida. Gaming has been a long-time passion of his, with games like Age of Empires 2 and Fable being major parts of his childhood.

Share article

TRENDING

Related