Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Update Detailed

Season 1 Reloaded launches for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. The update goes live on January 17 and introduces new weapons, modes, and events, a new map, and more.

Sledgehammer Games’ Modern Warfare III is getting a new 6v6 map that sees operators facing off in an upscale shopping center in downtown Rio. Developers are also introducing a new ranked 4v4 modes using Call of Duty League rules. Modern Warfare III players can also earn in-game rewards by participating in The Boys: Supe Siege Event Challenge. Players who complete all six objectives unlock “The Boys Special” LMG Weapon Blueprint.

Call of Duty getting new modes, weapons, maps, and more

Additionally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III players can also try out the new Headquarters, Infected, and Team Gunfight multiplayer modes. As explained in a blog post, Headquarters tasks players with securing and defending a series of locations to accrue points. Infected matches begin with one Infected Operator, who must kill and transform the other players into more Infected Operators. Finally, Team Gunfight is a 6v6 version of the existing 2v2 Gunfight mode.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone players can attempt the Champion Quest and Gulag Night Vision Public event. The first is a multi-part challenge on the Urzikstan map, while the second is a night-vision battle in a darkened Gulag. Warzone players can also find a new Weapon Case in Battle Royale, and an alternate win condition called Covert Exit.

Call of Duty: Zombies players also have a new Warlord to contend with. South Korean–born Dokkaebi is an expert in electronic warfare and commands a fleet of autonomous drones. Her headquarters is on top of a skyscraper in Zaravan City, though reaching and defeating her will be a serious challenge.

Finally, Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III’s two new weapons are the HRM-9 submachine gun and TAQ Evolvere light machine gun. The 9mm HRM-9 excels in close quarters, and players can modify it for improved midrange effectiveness. The TAQ, on the other hand, is a powerful and versatile belt-fed machine gun with a wide range of attachments. Players can unlock the HRM-9 by completing an Armory Challenge and the TAQ Evolvere by completing a Weekly Challenge.