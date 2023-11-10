Call of Duty’s Ricochet Anti-Cheat System Set to Cut the Cord on Cheaters’ Parachutes

The next update to Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat system comes with a unique feature that could see Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters plummeting from the skies as their parachute suddenly stops working. This amusing spin on traditional anti-cheat features represents Activision’s latest step to combat the rampant cheating that has become a nearly inescapable part of online multiplayer.

As initially reported by Eurogamer, Call of Duty is introducing some unique and hilarious punishments for in-game cheaters. The article reveals how the latest evolution of the Ricochet anti-cheat system, which was added to the franchise’s multiplayer matches by Activision in 2021, includes a hilariously ingenious new feature called Splat. As outlined in a post on the official Call of Duty blog, Ricochet’s Splat feature is designed to turn gravity itself into a weapon that can be used against bad actors in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Automatically activated by Ricochet once the system verifies someone is using cheats, Splat has a few ways of dealing with problematic players. The new feature’s first line of defense against Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is to disable their parachute after they’ve deployed, leaving affected players to ponder their choices as they plummet towards terra firma. Those who manage to make it to the ground without being detected by Ricochet aren’t just left to their own devices to ruin matches for others, though. Thanks to its ability to adjust players’ in-game velocity once they’ve been caught cheating, the Call of Duty team states that Splat can transform “a bunny hop into a 10,000-foot drop taking them out instantly.”

Hackers in other Call of Duty titles won’t find themselves subjected to the same set of consequences, but the blog post notes that Machine Learning processes added to Ricochet will also work to combat cheating in the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. And while even the most sophisticated anti-cheat systems will never be able to filter out every bad actor in Call of Duty’s multiplayer matches, the new improvements to its Ricochet anti-cheat system look to be a hilarious and effective step in the right direction.