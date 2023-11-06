Wrong Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Review Bombed by Gamers

Fans of the Call of Duty series are unhappy with the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, but mistakenly took out their frustrations by targeting the wrong game for negative reviews.

As spotted by Twitter User Warzone Intel, fans began “review bombing” the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (released in 2011) with low user reviews. The reviews all came from this past weekend and referenced the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which shares its name with the 2011 game but differentiated by how its presented.

Complaints in the reviews ranged from users calling the game “underwhelming” to one review calling it “a slap in the face to call of duty fans.”

The original Modern Warfare 3 from 2011 is being review bombed by people mistaking it for the new #MWIII pic.twitter.com/xTFKDIglkF — Modern Warfare 3 News (@WarzoneIntel) November 4, 2023

Modern Warfare III faces criticism for short story

The criticism of the upcoming game began picking up steam after it was revealed that the campaign for the game was surprisingly very short, with many who played it saying it only took around 3-4 hours to complete.

While Call of Duty campaigns are not notoriously long, they usually last up to around 8-10 hours to complete. The previous entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, took around eight hours to beat according to the game tracking website HowLongToBeat.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III officially releases on November 10, 2023.