Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Campaign Length Is Short

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III campaign length has reportedly been revealed, with those who have played the game reporting that it is surprisingly short.

This would be one of the shortest Call of Duty campaigns in some time

The campaign, which became playable beginning today for those who preordered the game, seems to be able to be completed in only around 3-4 hours, a surprisingly low number compared to past years.

The figure comes from those who have already played it, such as YouTuber Marley13, who beat the entire campaign in almost four hours to the minute.

Tried to take my time with #MWIII but it was over in the blink of an eye (3-4Hrs).



I know 99.999% of people do not actively buy Cod for the Campaign, but one word to describe it is Lackluster.



Basic Missions and Graphics are what you expect, but how is there no Sniping Style… pic.twitter.com/lRUC2n2zO5 — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) November 2, 2023

While Call of Duty campaigns are not notoriously long, they usually last up to around 8-10 hours to complete. The previous entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, took around eight hours to beat, according to the game tracking website HowLongToBeat.

Other reports from streamers and players who have beaten the game already all echo the short length, noting that the story is also “lackluster” and doesn’t seem to carry the weight of past Call of Duty campaigns.