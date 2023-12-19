Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 CODMAS Event Begins Today

With the holiday season getting into the swing of things, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is joining the fun with a new CODMAS event that begins today. The limited-time event will include themed in-game activities and maps for Multiplayer and Zombies modes, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Santa Gnaws brings Santa’s Slayground to Call of Duty

The Santa’s Slayground in-game event takes place across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone 2. Eight challenges will reward players with consumable items and cosmetics upon their completion, like the “Christmas Skulls” Calling Card, the “Elfsecution” Finishing Move, and the Weapon Blueprint/Operator Skin.

Two multiplayer maps will be getting festive reskins. Shipment is thrown into a snowstorm in the middle of a frozen sea to create the Shipmas holiday map. Meanwhile, Highrise hosts a New Year’s party complete with festive lights, snowmen, and a dance floor to become Hangover for a limited time.

Infectious Holiday is the first themed limited-time game mode where all players are Santa Claus Operators in a match of Infected. Those who become infected will transform into Zombie Santa. Elsewhere, Gunfight has turned into Snowfight where the first two rounds are decided by a snowball fight. The third round features regular Loadouts but still has snowballs to be looted.

Not to be left out, Zombies mode will get new seasonal enemy models, including Mega Abominations with Santa hats. There will also be updated infiltration music and the mode’s own version of deadly snowballs.

Warzone 2 gets a limited-time Slay Ride Resurgence Playlist with two game modes. The first is Slay Ride, where players board a train traveling through Urzikstan to take on Santa and his evil minions. Those who succeed will get an Emblem and “powerful” in-game loot. The second mode is Slay Ride Resurgence with six Deck the Halls tree-themed capture points. Players begin the game with high-tier gear and those who manage to stand near the trees with no opponents nearby will start to decorate them. The more a tree is decorated, the higher the value of the weapons, Killstreaks, and in-game Cash.

The CODMAS event is live right now and will run until 8 AM PT on January 3.