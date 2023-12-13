Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Free Multiplayer Days Announced

Activision has announced a free multiplayer trial for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Players across all platforms can check out a variety of maps, modes, and Season 1 content between December 14 and December 18.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer free trial details

The free trial will begin at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on December 14 and end at the same time on December 18. The full list of content that players can access is as follows:

6v6 Core Maps: Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan, Meat.

Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan, Meat. Ground War Maps: Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Levin Resort.

Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Levin Resort. Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Ground War, War.

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Ground War, War. Playlists: Rustment 24/7 (Shipment and Rust), War Mode, 6v6 Moshpit (featuring Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal), Ground War, Modern Warfare Zombies.

Meat is a new map introduced in Season 1. Activision describes it as “a compact slaughterhouse located in California’s Port of Oakland.” “Battle in close quarters through the meat locker and processing plant or extend the fight into the midrange by taking to the outer loading dock and parking lot,” reads an official description.

Activision says an additional download is required to access the free trial. Head over to the PlayStation Store when the trial goes live.