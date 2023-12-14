Hogwarts Legacy Sales May Break Call of Duty’s Annual Record in USA

Hogwarts Legacy sales may just end up breaking Call of Duty‘s annual sales record in the U.S., according to data shared by Circana. As of the end of November, the Avalanche Software title remains the best-selling game in the U.S. despite being a single-player title with no DLC available at present. Call of Duty has long held the record for being the best-selling game in the region and remains the most popular premium multiplayer title.

Can Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III sales overtake Hogwarts Legacy before the end of December?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was released in November to poor critic reviews and lots of criticisms by players, but it instantly became the second best-selling game of 2023. Data shared by Circana’s Mat Piscatella also shows that Nintendo exclusive The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now the third best-selling game of the year in the U.S., and PS5 exclusive Spider-Man 2 retained its fourth position year-to-date.

YTD ending November 2023 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/XKp7H0JStA — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2023

With December’s market yet to close, it remains to be seen if Hogwarts Legacy will actually break Call of Duty’s record or not. But that a single-player game is on par with the most popular multiplayer shooter around the globe is quite a feat.