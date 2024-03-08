Hogwarts Legacy’s Free Summer Update Is a Token of Appreciation for Fans, Says Avalanche

Hogwarts Legacy‘s incoming free update is a token of appreciation for fans, according to Avalanche Software’s community manager Chandler Wood. The summer 2024 update will include “additional updates and features,” according to the official wording, leading some to speculate that Hogwarts Legacy will finally receive long-rumored DLC.

Teasing fans on Twitter, Wood wrote that the language Avalanche used to describe the mystery update was deliberate, and the studio is quite enjoying seeing fans guessing what’s in store.

“We love seeing all the guesses and hopes for what will be part of this update, and while we are not ready to talk about it yet, I do want to set some expectations for what we are working on,” Wood said. “Our original wording of ‘additional updates and features for the game’ was very intentional. This update is a small way of us showing appreciation to our players for the amazing reception to the game.”

Sounds like Hogwarts Legacy fans might be in for a treat.

Hogwarts Legacy has broken a 15-year record by becoming the first non-Call of Duty and non-Rockstar Games title to top sales charts in a number of regions.