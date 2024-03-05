Hogwarts Legacy 2 Might Use Unreal Engine 5, Job Ad Suggests

It looks like Avalanche Software will be making the switch to Unreal Engine 5 for Hogwarts Legacy 2, if a job ad is anything to go by. A sequel has been hinted at on a number of occasions but has yet to be officially announced. However, Avalanche seems to be hiring for the unannounced project.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 seems all but confirmed

Given the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy, a sequel is all but confirmed. Previous job ads have confirmed that Avalanche has been working on a new AAA game, and speculation suggests that it’s Hogwarts Legacy 2.

In a new job ad spotted by Tech4Gamers, Avalanche is looking for a Senior Character Artist who has experience working on both Unreal Engine 4 and 5. Worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy was built on Unreal Engine 4.

Interestingly, the job ad specifically highlights Hogwarts Legacy, although it doesn’t mention a sequel or hints at upcoming content. Avalanche has been making games since 1995, but it’s Hogwarts Legacy and its unprecedented success that thrust it into the limelight.

“Join the team behind the blockbuster open world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy as we create what’s next!” reads the job ad, requiring candidates to have “experience with game engines such as Unreal Engine 4/5.”