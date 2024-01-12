SMITE 2 Announced for PS5

Titan Forge Games has announced a sequel to its popular MOBA SMITE, promising changes like more godlike impact, strategy, and player creativity. SMITE 2 will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and players can register for alpha testing right now.

SMITE 2 will evolve in several ways

The new game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5 so Titan Forge can evolve SMITE 2 while keeping the familiar feel of the original game. The 5v5 team battle format will remain in place as players fight to take down their opponent’s Titan while simultaneously defending their own. The new engine will allow for these changes:

Players will now feel the impact of combat through tweaks to camera movements and ability animations

Each ability has been rebuilt with stunning visual FX, whether basic attacks or mind-blowing ultimates

A huge modernization of both the tech and look of the UI to improve combat readability

Updated character animations allow for more natural-appearing body movements, without impacting the snappiness of combat

The addition of haptic feedback for the DualSense controller to further enhance the feeling of immersion

Another big change is that any God can purchase items from the Shop with Strength or Intelligence, allowing for a lot more customization. All items can also have Active Abilities, which were previously called Relics.

Those who have spent time with SMITE will be rewarded when moving over to the new game. All games that a player has ever spent in SMITE will be reimbursed for SMITE 2. Known as Legacy Gems, these can be used to pay for up to 50% of the cost of most new purchases. The Divine Legacy system will also analyze a player’s accomplishments in SMITE and create rewards like new versions of classic skins and badges.

How to register for SMITE 2 alpha testing

SMITE 2 alpha testing will shortly be beginning on all platforms and will be open to all players aged 13 and over. To register your interest to be an alpha tester, you need to:

Head over to the SMITE 2 website Click on the Register for Alpha button in the top right corner of the main page Fill out the form and hit the Continue button

Those whose applications are successful will receive an email from the team inviting them to join the test when it begins in spring 2024.