Hogwarts Legacy Getting More Updates and Features in Summer 2024

As Hogwarts Legacy crossed 24 million units sold worldwide, Warner Bros. announced that its PlayStation-exclusive DLC mission, Haunted Hogsmeade Shop, will be available on all platforms in Summer 2024. The quest was expected to be exclusive for a minimum of six months, but ended up being exclusive for over a year.

Is Hogwarts Legacy getting the rumored DLC in Summer 2024?

Rumors of Hogwarts Legacy getting post-launch DLC started swirling shortly after the game’s release, but Avalanche Software didn’t confirm or deny anything. However, if a new tweet by the studio is anything to go by, fans have a reason to get their hopes up.

“We wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game,” Avalanche wrote. “Stay tuned in the coming months for more details on what’s coming to Hogwarts Legacy this year.”

Hogwarts Legacy recently broke a 15-year record by becoming the first non-Call of Duty and non-Rockstar Games title to top sales charts in a number of regions including the United States. This feat is particularly noteworthy because Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player game that was mired in controversy due to being based on J. K. Rowling’s work.