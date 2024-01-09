Hogwarts Legacy 2023’s Best-Selling Game Worldwide, New Harry Potter Games Teased

Fans have their hopes up for Hogwarts Legacy 2 amid official confirmation from WB Games that the 2023 release was the best-selling game worldwide last year. Despite the controversy surrounding it, Hogwarts Legacy beat popular games like Call of Duty, with sales crossing 22 million copies by the end of 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 seems all but confirmed as Warner Bros. teases more Harry Potter

In an exclusive interview with Variety, WB’s David Haddad expressed his delight at Hogwarts Legacy shattering records only held by popular multiplayer games year after year. “It’s not just the units sold that I’m so proud of, it’s just that it delighted the fans so much,” Haddad gushed. “It brought Harry Potter to life in a new way for gamers where they could be themselves in this world, in this story.”

Hadded went on to say that WB is designing the upcoming Quidditch Champions game to “delight” fans, and it’s also working on “a series of other things” that “will let the fans be part of this [Harry Potter] world and stories and characters in deeper and deeper ways.” What these “things” are is anybody’s guess but fans are convinced that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is one of them.