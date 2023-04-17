Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Announced, Limited Playtests Available

WB Games has revealed Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a new standalone, competitive multiplayer game that’s currently open for playtest registration. Like Hogwarts Legacy before it, the game will be published under the Portkey Games label. It has been in development for several years by Unbroken Studios and will be releasing on PC and consoles, though it has not been confirmed whether the game will be arrive on both PS5 and PS4.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions requires an always online connection

If you’re interested in participating in current and future playtests of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, you can register here at the official website. Given that it seems to be a multiplayer-only game, it’s not too surprising that it will require an internet connection to play. This suggests that it will come with an offline mode in case you want to play Quidditch in practice mode.

Besides Quidditch, the game will also engage players in “other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting,” so it looks like there will be activities on the side. Players can also create and customize their own characters.

No release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been announced. It’s also unclear if there will be some integration between this game and Hogwarts Legacy (though it may be more likely that it’s paired with the hinted sequel). At the very least, this standalone game explains why quidditch wasn’t in Hogwarts Legacy.