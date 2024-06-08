Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Coming Day One to PS Plus This September

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will be released on September 3, 2024, for PS4 and PS5. From launch, it will be a PS Plus Monthly game.

The game was first announced in April 2023. The online multiplayer take on the in-world sport is hitting all major platforms, but PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to play it as part of their subscription

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailer

Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes. From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as—or against—iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and many other quintessential characters. And as a special gift, players who own Hogwarts Legacy will receive the Bonus Legacy Pack when they download Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and connect to their WB Games account.

Developer Unbroken Studios’ chief executive officer Paul Ohanian added, “The team is excited to unveil the game and showcase our take of this magical sport. We’ve worked hard to create a Quidditch game to play solo or with friends, that is an authentic representation of the fan-favorite sport.”

Many of the developers at Unbroken Studios have worked on multiplayer juggernauts such as Battlefield and Call of Duty. The studio also co-developed rocksteady’s ill-fated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.