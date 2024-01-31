PS Store Critics’ Choice Sale Starts Today

The PS Store Critics’ Choice sale kicks off today ahead of the PlayStation State of Play, offering discounts on a variety of acclaimed games. Headlining the sale is Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which is 30% off.
All games included in PS Store Critics’ Choice sale (January-February 2024)
Log into your local PS Store page for regional prices. The sale will end on February 15. All discounted titles are listed below:
- ABZU
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Abe’s Exoddus (PS1 Emulation)
- Abe’s Oddysee (PS1 Emulation)
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- After the Fall
- After the Fall (PSVR2 standard edition)
- After Us
- Age of Wonders 4
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Focus)
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Anthem
- Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug
- Arcade Game Series: Galaga
- Arizona Sunshine® 2
- ARMORED CORE 6 ASIA/EU/NA
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5
- Astebreed
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg
- Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX
- Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX
- Atlas Fallen
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Battlefield 2042
- Battlefield 2042 (PS5)
- Bayonetta
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- Blood Bowl 3
- Bloodborne
- Book of Demons
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Break Arts II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- CATAN® – Console Edition
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines PS5
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Cocoon
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Creed: Rise to Glory (PS4)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- Darksiders III
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island 2 Main Game
- Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Dead Space
- DEATHLOOP (GAME)
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Defense Grid 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Single Player
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
- Digimon World: Next Order
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disciples: Liberation PS4
- Disciples: Liberation PS5
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- DNF Duel PS4 Cross-gen (launching ver.)
- DNF Duel PS5 (launching ver.)
- Donut County
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dreams
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising PS5
- F1 23 (PS4)
- F1 23 (PS5)
- Fallout 4
- FAR CRY 3: BLOOD DRAGON CLASSIC EDITION
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Fate/EXTELLA Link
- Fate/Samurai Remnant
- FINAL FANTASY
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- FINAL FANTASY II
- FINAL FANTASY III
- FINAL FANTASY IV
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- FINAL FANTASY V
- FINAL FANTASY VI
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- For Honor
- Ghostrunner 2
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
- God’s Trigger
- GORN
- Gorogoa
- Gotham Knights
- Green Hell VR
- GRID Legends (PS4)
- GRID Legends (PS5)
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Gundam Versus
- Handball 21
- Hellsweeper VR
- Hindsight
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- House Builder
- How to Survive 2
- Hunt: Showdown
- I Am Dead
- Idol Manager
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
- Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5
- Immortals of Aveum
- Indivisible
- Inferno Climber: Reborn
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- Journey
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Journey to the Savage Planet PS5
- JUDGE EYES: wills of death New Price Edition
- Judgment
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Kero Blaster
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
- Kona 2 – Koch
- L.A. Noire
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft Go
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear VR
- Legal Dungeon
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Let’s Sing ABBA
- Let’s Sing Country
- Let’s Sing Queen
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- LIVE A LIVE (PS4)
- LIVE A LIVE (PS5)
- Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition
- Madden NFL 24 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 24 (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Maquette
- Martha Is Dead
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns for PS4™
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
- Memories of Mars
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Mighty Goose JP
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 15
- MotoGP 19
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Mundaun
- MXGP Pro
- My Time at Portia
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2
- Narita Boy
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- NBA 2K24 for PS4
- NBA 2K24 for PS5
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World
- NEO: The World Ends with You
- Neon Abyss
- Neon White
- New Gundam Breaker
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (BASE GAME)
- No More Heroes 3
- No More Heroes 3 PS5
- Observer: System Redux
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- OlliOlli World
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Open Country
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked!
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM PLUS
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 3 Main Game
- PGA Tour 23 (PS5)
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- Phoenix Point
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Port Royale 4
- Portal Knights
- Portkey Games Hogwarts Legacy
- Powerwash Simulator
- Prey
- Prismatic Solid
- Prison Simulator
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
- Quake – PS4
- Quake – PS5
- Railway Empire
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rayman Legends
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption
- Relicta
- REPLICA
- Ride
- Rogue Spirit
- Roguebook
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII – Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered PS4 & PS5
- Ryu Ga Gotoku 0: Chikai No Basyo
- Salt and Sacrifice Standard
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Samurai Warriors 4 Empires
- Samurai Warriors 4-II
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
- Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada
- SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
- Sea of Stars (Main game)
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- SERIAL CLEANERS
- Serious Sam 4
- Sheltered
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Elite VR
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Solar Ash
- Soul Hackers 2
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spike Volleyball
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Stray
- Stray Blade
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (PS4)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (PS5)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Tales of Berseria
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
- TCTD2 Game
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection
- Telling Lies
- Temtem
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tetraminos
- The 7th Guest VR
- The Artful Escape
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew: Motorfest
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me PS4 & PS5
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- The Endless Dungeon
- The Good Life
- The Last Guardian
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- The Pathless PS4 & PS5
- The Quarry
- The Sealed Ampoule
- The Settlers : New Allies
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE
- Thirsty Suitors
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing
- TorqueL
- Trails into Reverie (PS5)
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- Tribes of Midgard
- Trine 5
- Trinity Trigger (North America)
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Twelve Minutes
- Twin Mirror
- Underworld Ascendant
- Unheard – Voices of Crime
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Valkyria Revolution
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM (PS4)
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM (PS5)
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH (PS4/5)
- Vanquish
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Warriors All-Stars
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
- Wasteland 3
- Wattam
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wild Hearts (PS5)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Worms World Party [PS1 Emulation]
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 2023 (PS5)
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version
- WWE 2K23
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5