SOCOM PS5 Rumors Reemerge, Thanks to a Late Actor’s Resume

Rumors of a SOCOM PS5 game have reemerged after fans spotted the title in a late actor’s resume. David Veach, who passed away in January 2022 aged 54, apparently did motion capture work for Sony for something called “SOCOM 111,” and it doesn’t look like he meant 2005’s PS2 game, SOCOM 3 U.S. Navy SEALs.

Guerrilla Games was reportedly working on a SOCOM PS5 game

Rumor of a new SOCOM game first emerged in 2019, when insider Tidux claimed that Guerrilla Games had been tapped for the task. They previously claimed in 2017 that Sony was looking for the right developer to bring the series back. Since Tidux isn’t necessarily reliable, the rumors were largely dismissed and forgotten about.

Fast forward to this weekend, when a Redditor discovered Veach’s resume, which is still up on Actors Access website at the time of this writing. Veach did motion capture work on something called “SOCOM 111,” which some say might be another way of writing SOCOM III or SOCOM 3. However, Veach is nowhere to be found in the game’s credits and none of his works listed on IMDB mention SOCOM.

The Actors Access resume, which we have seen ourselves, mention that Veach was a co-star on SOCOM 111. At the moment, we have no clue what this title is and whether it’s still in development or not.