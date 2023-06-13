Crystal Dynamics Provide Tomb Raider Update Following Embracer Group Cuts

Despite a planned restructuring and several cuts to come from Embracer, game developer Crystal Dynamics says that the news won’t impact their developing efforts.

In a brief tweet sent out on Tuesday, Crystal Dynamics addressed the recent news that Embracer would be restructuring, closing down studios, and canceling projects. The studio said that “there will be no impact” to its “continuing efforts” on things like Perfect Dark or the next entry in their Tomb Raider series.

“Thanks to everyone for reaching out and asking about the most recent news by our parent company Embracer Group regarding the restructuring plans,” reads their statement. “We want to reassure fans that there will be no impact to our continuing efforts with our partners at The Initiative on Perfect Dark, or our next Tomb Raider title being developed in collaboration with Amazon Games.”

Crystal Dynamics most recently released 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and final entry in their Survivor trilogy of games that acted as a reboot of the iconic series. In 2022, Square Enix and Embracer Group entered into an agreement for Embracer to acquire the company from Square Enix Europe.

What kind of cuts did Embracer make?

Embracer announced on Tuesday that it would be going through a pretty significant restructuring. In an open letter to the company’s staff on Tuesday, CEO Lars Wingefors said that Embracer will be looking to decrease spending everywhere, and will reduce third-party publishing, and “put greater focus on internal IP and increase external funding of large-budget games.”

The restructuring also includes closing down some studios, canceling various projects, and laying off an unspecified number of staff at the company. Currently, no information on what studios or projects will be canceled is available. Embracer currently owns a litany of high-profile studios, including THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Gearbox, Middle-earth Enterprises, Dark Horse Media, Eidos-Montreal, Deep Silver, and more.

Embracer’s massive restructuring comes following the loss of a $2 billion partnership that occurred last month, which saw the company’s stock price plummet.