Dead by Daylight Tomb Raider Crossover Likely, Says Leaker

The next Dead by Daylight survivor arrives in July, though developer Behaviour Interactive hasn’t revealed their identity. However, a prominent leaker suggests the new character will be Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft.

What would the Dead by Daylight Tomb Raider crossover include?

The leaker, Gumpy, didn’t say much about Lara Croft as a Dead by Daylight survivor. However, we know from the Year 9 roadmap that there won’t be any new Killers or maps in July. The next killer arrives in August, and the next new map will be in December. Still, new content is always good, and Tomb Raider fans might appreciate Lara’s inclusion.

News of the Tomb Raider crossover comes from a prominent leaker called Gumpy. This leak was just a short comment under a recent developer livestream. However, Gumpy’s leaks are highly trusted in the Dead by Daylight community. Gumpy previously leaked advanced information about the Unknown and the Dungeons and Dragons and Castlevania Crossovers. Therefore, it seems likely that Lara Croft will be the next new Dead by Daylight survivor.

Of course, one question fans might have is which version of the character this will be. Crystal Dynamics unveiled its “unified” Lara Croft in February, combining elements from both the original and 2013 design. However, as fans pointed out, reboot Lara is probably the best fit for a Dead by Daylight survivor.

As one Reddit user pointed out, the 2013 game drew some inspiration from the 2006 horror film The Descent. A scene in the game where Lara Croft is swimming through a river of blood comes directly from that movie. While 2013’s Tomb Raider still isn’t exactly a horror game, it certainly has its moments and definitely puts Lara through the wringer.