PS Store Holding Big Sale on Almost 1,800 Items

The PlayStation Store is holding a big sale on 1,792 games, bundles, and add-ons. The “Big Games, Big Deals” sale runs until Wednesday, May 22, giving PlayStation users two weeks to save big on a wide range of games.

PlayStation Store offering massive Big Games, Big Deals sale

The nearly 1,800 deals include discounts on almost 1,200 full games and bundles. Some relatively new releases include 25% off WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Meanwhile, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is 30% off, while Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is 25% off. PS Store users can save 50% on Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Assassin’s Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition. Somewhat related is 60% off Hitman: World of Assassination Part 1.

Speaking of bundles, the PS Store has a few options for Crash Bandicoot Fans, with several bundles on sale. The Crashiversary Bundle includes the remastered N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4, and Crash Team Racing. It is usually $120, but PlayStation users can pick it up for only $48.

Other bundle deals on the PS Store include 90% off Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition. The Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Bundle is 67% off, while the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy is 65% off. Meanwhile, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is 60% off. The Persona Collection is also 45% off, while Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is 20% off. The former includes Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal, and the home console port of Persona 3 Portable.

On the subject of ports, PS5 owners can save 40% on Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store. A few other notable sales include 85% off Kingdom Come: Deliverance, 80% off A Way Out, 58% off Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and 50% off Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition, Lords of the Fallen, and the Crew: Motorfest Gold Edition, and RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Edition.